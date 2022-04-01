Hyderabad: One killed, three injured in mishap in Raidurgam

Hyderabad: One person died and three others were injured, after an electric cable bundle fell on them while taking up electrical maintenance work at Raidurgam on Thursday late evening.

The victim, B.Rakesh (21) and other victims, all contract workers of the electricity department were at work when the mishap occurred.

Police said they had tied the cable wire bundle and were pulling it up a building, when the rope got cut and it fell on them.

While Rakesh suffered injuries and died, the others are undergoing treatment in hospital.

The Raidurgam police are investigating.

