Hyderabad: One killed, three injured in ORR mishap

By | Published: 12:42 am

Hyderabad: A man was killed, while his wife, daughter and driver were injured after the car they were traveling in lost control and hit a truck near the toll plaza on the Outer Ring Road at Ghatkesar here in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The victim was identified as D Ramesh, a businessman, while the injured were his wife Swathi, daughter Siri and their driver Swamy. They were residents of Toopran in Medak.

According to the Ghatkesar police, the family was proceeding from Srikalahasthi to Toopran along the ORR and when they reached near the toll gate at Ghatkesar, the driver of the truck ahead applied sudden brakes.

“Swamy, who was driving the car at high speed, lost control and rammed the truck from behind. While Swamy suffered a fracture to his leg, Ramesh died on the spot due to a grievous head injury. Swathi and Siri too sustained injuries,” police said.

The injured were shifted to a private hospital in Secunderabad for treatment. The Ghatkesar police have booked a case for negligence causing death and injuries.

