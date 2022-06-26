| Hyderabad One Killed Three Others Injured In Accident At Shankarpally

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:20 PM, Sun - 26 June 22

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: One person was killed and three others sustained injuries when an Innova car fell into a road side pit at Shankarpally on Saturday night.

According to the police, the victim Shaik Aleem (29) a resident of Narsingi along with his three friends, Mazhar, Moinuddin and Suresh Reddy was returning after attending a function at Vikarabad when the incident happened.

“Aleem was driving the car at a high speed. He lost control over the Innova car and it landed in a big pit on roadside. He sustained head injuries and died on the spot while the other occupants were injured,” said Shankarpally sub inspector, A Santosh Kumar.

The police shifted the injured persons to hospital where they are undergoing treatment while the body of Aleem was shifted to mortuary. A case is booked.