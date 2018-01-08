Drunk driving accident: Cops puzzled on how driver escaped checks

By | Published: 12:21 am 12:28 am

Hyderabad: When 35-year-old Masthani along with her friend, Priya started to pick up a friend of theirs, Anusha on a two-wheeler, she hardly would have thought that death awaited her in the form of a speeding car.

On the Jubilee Hills Road No 10, the car driven by Vishnuvardhan, a resident of Himayathnagar, hit their vehicle. While she died, one of her friend is battling for life and other is being treated at a city hospital. All the three friends hail from Tadepalligudem in Andhra Pradesh.

In her statement given to the police, Anusha (19) said that she had come to city two days back to meet her friends. On Saturday night, she was picked up by Masthani and Priya from her aunt’s home at Kukatpally and the trio headed for Masthani’s residence at Srinagar colony.

Jubilee Hills Inspector K Purna Chander said they started from Kukatpally around 12.45 am and reached Road No 10 around 1.30 am when the accident occured.

Meanwhile, the investigators are trying to find out how the car driver, Vishnuvardhan, who was in an inebriated condition managed to escape drunk-driving checks. According to the police, Vishnuvardhan attended a liquor party at his friend’s house in Madhapur and was returning to his home at Himayathnagar via Jubilee Hills.

He entered Jubilee Hills area around 1.10 am, apparently minutes after the enforcement drive got over.

As part of the drive taken up by the city’s traffic police on Saturday and Sunday nights from 11 pm to 1 am, the Jubilee Hills traffic police had conducted checks at Road No 45 and Road No.10/36.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, AV Ranganath said on Saturday night nearly 250 cases were booked. “Around 1.10 am the drive was wounded up and 20 minutes later the accident took place,” he said.