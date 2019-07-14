Hyderabad: One more complaint against organisers of Big Boss 3

By | Published: 1:25 am

Hyderabad: One more complaint was lodged against the organisers of Big Boss 3 on Sunday with actress Gayatri Gupta approaching the Raidurgam police.

In her complaint, Gayatri Gupta alleged that the organisers of the show cheated her and in a series of interviews posed intimate questions, which put her in a very uncomfortable situation. The actor said that she had signed a bond with the Big Boss 3 organisers about two months ago.

Gayatri Gupta further alleged prevalence of ‘casting couch’ in the reality show and that the organisers were exploiting women by promising them an entry into the show.

On Saturday, the police registered a case against four coordinators of Big Boss 3 after anchor Swetha Reddy lodged a complaint against the organisers. Swetha had alleged that she was pressured to impress a person who was associated with Big Boss 3. A case was registered under Section 354 (assault or criminal force against woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC against Raghu, Shyam and Abhishek, all coordinators of the Big Boss show.

