Hyderabad: One more patient tests positive for coronavirus

Published: 12:26 pm 3:20 pm

Hyderabad: The health officials here on Saturday have confirmed a second case coronavirus. A patient with a travel history to Italy has tested positive for COVID-19.

Two more persons, with a similar travel history to Italy, are also suspected to be COVID-19 positive. For further confirmation, the authorities have sent their samples to National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune.

The health authorities have again urged people to avoid taking part in the public gatherings, which will go a long way in breaking the transmission chain of the novel strain of coronavirus.

