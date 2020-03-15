Hyderabad: One more person tests positive for COVID-19

By | Published: 2:19 pm 4:15 pm

Hyderabad: One more person has tested positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad on Sunday. The patient has been admitted in the isolation ward of Gandhi Hospital and is under stable condition.

With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in Telangana went up to three.

On Friday, the health authorities here had discharged the first COVID-19 positive patient while two positive patients are admitted at Gandhi Hospital.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter