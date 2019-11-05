Hyderabad: One-stop shop for your well-being

By | Published: 7:10 pm

Though not much attention is paid to it, skin and hair care plays a key role in one’s well-being and self-confidence.

Pointing this out and supported by most advanced technology that helps improve the skin and hair, Keha Skin Hair Clinic opened at Srinagar Colony in the city. Several prominent celebrities and actors from Tollywood attended the inaugural of the clinic by the minister, T Srinivas Yadav.

Apart from actor-director, Rahul Ravindran, the celebrity presence from the film industry included Hanu Raghavapudi, Kiran, Bharath Kamma, Kavitha, Uttej, Delhi Rajeswari, Gemini Suresh, Komali, Bhaskarbhatla, Raghu Kunche and Naga Susheela.

Keha MD, Sri Ram and Medical Director, Durga Kalyani said the clinic offers the most advanced technologies in beauty and dermatology at an affordable cost.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .