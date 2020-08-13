Hyderabad: Online betting racket with Chinese roots busted, 4 held

By | Published: 9:04 pm

Hyderabad: In a major operation, the Hyderabad City Police on Thursday busted an online betting racket suspected to be operated from China and caught four persons, including a Chinese national. The City Police said the operators of the racket, who were running several companies at a time to facilitate the illegal activity, had earned around Rs 1,100 crore.

The four arrested persons were identified as Yao Hao, a Chinese national working as Head of Operations for South East Asia for Linkyun App, along with Dheeraj Sarka, Ankit Kapoor and Neeraj Tuli, directors of Dookypay, an e-wallet company based in Delhi. The four persons were helping transfer the money from those participating in the online gambling to the main entity, which went by the moniker of Beijing T Power Company.

City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said the City Police, following several cases of online betting, had taken up the task of identifying the persons and companies who were organising online gambling.

“During the probe we found that Beijing T Power was establishing new companies and running online gambling by admitting members only through references. The payment was accepted through different e-payment gateways such as PayTM and Cash Free,” he said, adding that Beijing T Power had established several new companies like Growing InfoTech Private Limited, Sily Consulting Services Private Limited, Pan Yun Technology, Spotpay Technology India, Daisylink Financial and Huahuo Financial to facilitate the activity, which included participants playing online colour prediction games.

Colour prediction game is an application where in one places money and predicts a colour or colour combination and if the result is correct, they win money. The police discovered that around Rs 1,100 crore was transferred to multiple accounts maintained by the company overseas.

“So far during the investigation, a few bank accounts were freezed where nearly Rs 30 crore was deposited,” Anjani Kumar said, adding that 28 complaints were lodged in different States against the company with further investigation still in progress. “Cooperation will be sought from various agencies for evaluating the financial transactions of these companies and their compliance with other laws,” the Commissioner added.

