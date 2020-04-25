Hyderabad: Online fraudsters on the prowl

By | Published: 12:12 am 11:13 pm

Hyderabad: With the lockdown keeping people hooked on to Facebook and other social networking sites for long hours to kill their boredom, the Hyderabad Cybercrime Police have advised the public to be cautious, especially while making new friends, since fraudsters looking to exploit the lockdown were on the prowl.

The Cybercrime police said they had noticed a significant increase of frauds on social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter with people staying online for long hours.

“People are making new friends on Facebook and chatting with them to pass time. Nevertheless, the practice has its drawbacks as people are vulnerable to becoming target of online frauds,” warned KVM Prasad, ACP, Cybercrime, Hyderabad.

The rise in online activity was also pointed out during the survey conducted by different private agencies across the country after the lockdown was announced. An increase of 75 per cent to 80 per cent increase of traffic on social media platforms has been noticed, officials said.

The police say fraudsters could target people with motives of financial gain, by convincing them of helping them during the crisis by way of providing financial assistance or promises of home delivery of liquor or even food and other items. Cases of fraud using the promise of home delivery of liquor were already being reported in the city.

“People should be careful while accepting friend requests from unknown people, especially from profiles that were created recently. There is every scope of people falling victims to honeytrap fraudsters as well,” the ACP said. Honey trap fraud cases have con artists befriending the victim over a social networking platform and exploiting their loneliness or boredom.

“After chatting for a few days, they indulge in personal and explicit chats and also record the conversations and videos. They then threaten to make these public and thus extort money from the victim,” the police said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .