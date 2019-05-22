Hyderabad: Order against L&T Metro suspended

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 1:11 am

Hyderabad: A two-judge vacation bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice Rajasekar Reddy, on Wednesday suspended the order of the civil court against Metro Rail company from taking action against Urban Asia Restaurants. Earlier the III Additional Chief Jude City Civil Court had stayed eviction of hoteliers by L& T Metro Rail Hyderabad. L&T had stated that the tenant defaulted on payments for running the eatery outlet. However, Urban Asia said there was no violation on its part. Apprehending eviction, it moved the civil court and obtained an injunction. The division bench dealing with petitions filed by L&T suspended the said order and also suspended the order of a single judge granting police protection to Urban Asia. The bench reasoned that the order for police protection could not be continued as it was obtained without making L&T a party to the writ petition.

Bench refuses to get into poll process

The same bench refused to interdict the ongoing election process to the Legislative Council. The bench, however, called upon the Election Commission to publish the voters’ list. The bench was dealing with a writ plea filed by K Lingaswamy and another from Nalgonda and two from Ranga Reddy district. The petitioners pointed out that a notification was issued for three casual vacancies without enlisting the voters from the local authority constituency. The bench said it had very limited jurisdiction and once the election notification was issued the only remedies available was that of filing an election petition.