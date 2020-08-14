Hyderabad orphanage rape case accused to be booked for murder

By | Published: 12:05 am

Hyderabad: The perpetrators of the brutal rape of a 14-year-old girl at an Ameenpur orphanage will now face charges of murder apart from being booked under the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. These will be in addition to the charges of rape, poisoning, criminal intimidation and causing hurt, along with the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act that were booked against them earlier.

“We have added charges of murder and Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Necessary action will be taken after getting the autopsy report,” Patancheru Deputy Superintendent of Police R Rajeswara Rao said.

The autopsy report of the victim, who died in Niloufer Hospital on Wednesday, is expected to be crucial for ascertaining the exact cause of her death, and whether more charges related to murder will be added in the case against the suspects. Police sources said the short opinion had revealed that the child died due to multiple organ failure and that she also bore several injuries on her body. Covid-19 infection was ruled out with a test turning out to be negative.

The victim had reached her cousin’s house in March after leaving the Maruthi Orphanage at Ameenpur where she was staying since 2015. However, her condition deteriorated in the last two weeks. “We don’t know what exactly happened after she returned to her cousin’s house. The external injury marks are being probed. The autopsy will be able to throw light on those injuries,” a senior police official said.

Sangareddy Superintendent of Police S Chandrasekhar Reddy said they had arrested the three persons, including prime suspect Venu Gopal who was found to be working for a prominent pharmaceutical company, based on the statement given by the victim.

Meanwhile, a four-member high-powered committee constituted by the Department of Women Development and Child Welfare to conduct a detailed probe into the incident has started its investigation. The committee headed by State Commission for Protection of Child Rights member B Aparna and comprising Hyderabad Child Welfare Committee member Annapurna Devi Dasaka, Women Safety Wing Assistant Commissioner of Police D Pratap and Women Commission Regional Joint Director GK Sunanda met on Thursday.

“We are collecting more evidence apart from waiting for the autopsy report to know the circumstances that led to her death,” Aparna said, adding they would also check the background of the victim’s relatives and interact with them as she was staying with them since March. The committee will submit its report by August 20.

Registration of orphanage cancelled

The registration of the Maruthi Orphanage has been cancelled by the Ranga Reddy district administration. The orphanage building was also sealed after the brutal rape incident came to light. The other inmates have been shifted to different hostels. A legal advisor has also been appointed to ensure stern punishment to those involved in the case.

Meanwhile, the management that runs the Maruthi Oldage and Orphanage Welfare Society and Home for Orphan Girls expressed grief about the incident. “We urge the public to respect our silence and abstain from irresponsible speculation as this is a serious matter,” Society president Ch Venkateswara Rao said in a statement, adding that they were cooperating with the police to ensure justice to the victim. The orphanage warder and her brother have been arrested.

