Hyderabad ORR shooting a suicide case, say police

By | Published: 8:27 pm

Hyderabad: Four days after Faizan Ahmed, an education consultant, was found with bullet wounds and a country made pistol in his hand, at Manchirevula village on the Outer Ring Road, the police have found it to be a clear case of suicide.

The 32 year-old city based man who was found by a police patrol vehicle on the ORR was rushed to a private hospital where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The family members of Faizan who recorded their statement before the police had expressed doubts over the suicide theory. The family including Faizan’s wife suspected that he was murdered over some issues. Faizan had reportedly informed family members and a few of his friends that he was going on a business deal worth Rs. 3 crore and would be back soon.

However, the police say that they have retrieved the Call Details Records and found that Faizan was continuously in touch with a friend for last two days prior to his death. “We questioned his friend who was in touch with him prior to his death. Faizan spoke to him several times and told that he was facing financial problems. We have also analysed the footage on the ORR and found Faizan was alone in the car along the route,” said DCP Madhapur, A Venkateshwara Rao.

The police has also seized the country made weapon of 9 mm calibre from the car used by Faizan to allegedly shoot himself in the car. It was sent to Forensic Science Laboratory for examination and a report is awaited. The police surmise that the weapon was with Faizan for last few months but the family members say they never found a gun with him.

