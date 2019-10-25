Hyderabad: ORR villages to get better sewerage system

By | Published: 9:31 pm

Hyderabad: For an effective sewerage system in villages within the Outer Ring Road (ORR), the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) plans to conduct a comprehensive survey of septic tank cleaning mechanism and make best use of technology.

At a meeting with officials and National Safai Karamchari Andolan chairman, Bezawada Wilson, HMWSSB Managing Director M Dana Kishore said there were over 12 lakh households in the villages beyond GHMC limits and within ORR. There was a need to monitor septic tank operations, the mechanism of cleaning the tanks and spots where the waste is to be dumped. All these aspects would be covered in the survey, he said.

Technology should be used to raise the alarm if septic tanks are opened unauthorised. Also, technology and mechanisms should be identified to reduce the impact of waste disposal on the environment, he instructed the officials.

HMWSSB is conducting workshops on the safety measures to be followed by workers while cleaning tanks. The septic tank operators were directed to enroll their details with HMWSSB and obtain a licence to continue with their operations. To desist from the practice of dumping collected waste in the open and rivulets, tanker operators were instructed to transport it to earmarked sewerage treatment plants. This move helped in controlling pollution and adverse impact on the environment, according to a press release.

