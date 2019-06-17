Hyderabad: Osmania University holds convocation after six years

By | Published: 2:21 pm

Hyderabad: Governor ESL Narasimhan on Monday advised students to maintain discipline, diligence and determination as they play an important role in life. Speaking after presenting gold medals to students during the 80th convocation ceremony of Osmania University (OU) organised at the Tagore auditorium here, he asked students not to forget parents and teachers.

He also asked the university officials to fix the date of convocation ceremony along with the academic calendar year instead of delaying it. The 80th convocation of the University, which is being held after a gap of six years, is expected to be spread over seven hours as 800 PhD degrees and 292 gold medals have to be awarded.

A total of 2,896 PhD holders are eligible for award of degrees, out of which 1,800 have already received their degrees in absentia. Among the remaining, so far, 673 candidates have registered for taking the PhDs in person at the convocation ceremony.

The live webcast of the convocation can be viewed through the link http://OU80thconvocation.live.streams9.in

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter