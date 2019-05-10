Hyderabad: OU police books case against man for sexually assaulting girls

By | Published: 12:42 am

Hyderabad: The Osmania University police have registered a case against a man for allegedly sexually assaulting two girls at Bapatla in Andhra Pradesh last month.

According to a complaint made to the police, the man, R Ravi Chandran, who was known to the victims, had sexually assaulted girls when they went along with their mother to attend a function at Bapatla. The family returned to the city and approached the OU police, who registered a case under the POCSO Act and the Indian Penal Code and are investigating.