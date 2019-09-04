Hyderabad: Over 1,000 drunk drivers caught in August

By | Published: 12:21 am

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Traffic Police caught 1,342 persons and book them same number of cases for drunk driving in August. A total of 413 persons were convicted for the period ranging from one day to 20 days.

Officials said special anti-drunk driving campaigns were conducted by teams at various points in the Commissionerate from August 1 to August 31. Cases were booked against violators, who were produced before local courts in Kukatpally, Medchal, Rajendranagar and Shadnagar. As many as 238 drunken driving cases were booked on Outer Ring Road (ORR) in the Cyberabad Commissionerate limits.

According to the police, of the 1,342 persons caught for drunk driving, 594 were between 18 and 30 years old, 486 between 31 and 40 years, 212 between 41 and 50 years and 50 above 50 years. There were no minors caught during these drives, they said. As many as 840 two-wheelers, 80 auto-rickshaws, 397 cars and 25 heavy vehicles were seized during the special drives.

Of the 1,342 cases, the maximum of 222 were booked in Rajendranagar while the lowest number of 71 was booked in Shadnagar. While 115 cases were booked in Gachibowli, 133 and 126 were booked in Madhapur and Miyapur. There were 174 cases booked in Kukatpally, 109 in Jeedimetla and 169 in Alwal. Of the 413 persons imprisoned, 158 were sentenced to four days in jail and 108 for three days.

“There is a need to have self-discipline. We want the citizens, especially motorists to be self-disciplined and responsible. It is requested that they follow traffic rules strictly or face consequences,” Cyberabad Traffic DCP SM Vijay Kumar said.

Meanwhile, the police are also putting in efforts to create awareness on the revised penalties under the amended Motor Vehicle Act. Traffic police personnel from all the 10 traffic police stations in the Commissionerate are conducting sessions on the same, apart from distributing pamphlets.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter