Hyderabad: Over 16 lakh people visited Numaish this year

Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday participated in the valedictory of the 80th All India Industrial Exhibition and appreciated the efforts of the Exhibition Society in not only organising the annual Numaish but also in providing quality education.

In her address, the Governor said the annual exhibition created livelihood opportunities for thousands of people by providing a platform to run their business. “This exhibition was successfully organised from January 1 with all the safety measures,” she said.

Exhibition Society secretary, Dr B Prabha Shankar said the annual event this time had 1,090 stalls and logged in more over 16.23 lakhs visitors since it opened on January 1.

N Surendar, vice president of the Society, thanked the various government department and police in the peaceful and successful conduct of the event.

Medals and awards were presented to students of the educational institutions run by the Exhibitoin Society, for their achievements in various fields.

Governor felicitates KVB Reddy

Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan felicitated LTMRHL Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, KVB Reddy during the valedictory function of 80th All India Industrial Exhibition – Numaish, here on Thursday.

Dedicating the achievement to the Metro staff, Reddy said Hyderabad Metro Rail has been running metro trains with increased frequency for the convenience of Numaish visitors. The impact of Hyderabad Metro Rail has been immense with the inauguration of Corridor – 2 – JBS to MGBS, he said.

