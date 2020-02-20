Hyderabad: Overspeeding cause of Bharath Nagar accident

By | Published: 1:12 am 1:23 am

Hyderabad: It was as if ill-fate was following the victim Sohail and his six friends, who were involved in a freak car accident at Bharath Nagar flyover on Tuesday morning. Just ten minutes before the accident, in which the car hurtled off the Bharat Nagar flyover, Sohail had given the wheel to his friend Sunil.

The victim Sohail along with his friends Mohd Ashfaq, Irfan, Mohd Ghouse, Shail Moiz, all from Allapur in Borabanda went to Nandikandi in Sangareddy District to have tea on Monday night.

After having snacks, they spent some time there and left the place at around 1.45 am on Tuesday and through this, Mohd Sohail was driving the car. According to the police, when they reached HP Road in Bharath Nagar at around 2.40 am, they met Sunil and he joined them in the car. Sunil took over the driving from there. “Around 2.50 am, they met with an accident on the flyover, which is about ten minutes later. He drove the car rashly on the flyover. When they reached on the middle of it, the vehicle went out of control,” said PV Padmaja, DCP, Balanagar.

Investigation until now revealed that mishap occurred due to overload in the car, over speed of the vehicle and drowsiness of the driver, officials said adding that none of them were wearing seat belts.

