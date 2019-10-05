Hyderabad: Over one lakh passenger entry recorded in Metro Trains

By | Published: 1:53 pm 2:01 pm

Hyderabad: With city buses going off the road due to the indefinite strike launched by TSRTC employees, many passengers are boarding Metro trains to reach their workplaces and destinations.

Majority of the Metro stations are teeming with passengers. Till 11 am, over one lakh passenger entry has been recorded against the normal patronage of 50,000 passengers during normal days.

In view of the RTC strike, Metro officials have planned to operate 810 trips on Saturday and till 10 am already 100 trips have been operated.

Since Saturday being a holiday and Dasara holidays, there is not much of passenger rush but officials are expecting the rush to increase on Monday.

“We will deploy additional staff and operate more services as per requirement on Monday, if the strike continues” said HMRL Managing Director NVS Reddy.

For the convenience of passengers, additional ticket counters are being operated at many stations, Metro officials.

