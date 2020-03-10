Hyderabad: Owaisi inaugurates developmental works in Old city

By | Published: 4:50 pm

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president and Hyderabad Member of Parliament Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday inaugurated developmental works worth Rs. 22.47 crore in Kishanbagh GHMC division in the old city.

These works which include sewerage pipelines, storm water drains, cement concrete roads and bitumen topped roads were taken up in Asadbaba Nagar, Najam Nagar, Kishanbagh, Chirag Ali Nagar and other areas.

After inaugurating the works, Owaisi met with the local public and heard their grievances. He assured them of redressing their problems and directed the local corporator Mohd Saleem to take note of the issues raised and solve with assistance of the departments concerned.

Mohd Moazam Khan, MLA, Bahadurpura, said the local corporator identified the works to be taken up after a survey few months ago. The issues were taken to the attention of the departments concerned and the works were grounded, he said adding that few more developmental works would be undertaken soon in the division.

During the program, Asaduddin Owaisi apart from elected representatives was accompanied by corporators of different GHMC division in Bahadurpura Assembly constituency.

