Hyderabad pacers voice concerns over ban on saliva

Hyderabad: Reports of International Cricket Council mulling to ban the use of saliva or sweat to shine the cricket ball once the game resumes post Covid-19 crisis, has opened up a debate over the issue.

The move can be a big setback for fast bowlers, especially in the longer format, feel Hyderabad pacers. “Sweat or saliva is important to shine the ball. If that is not there, then how can we get the movement on the ball once it gets old? It then becomes batsman’s game. It is an even contest for both batsman and a bowler when the ball is moving,” argues CV Milind, Hyderabad Ranji team left-arm pacer.

There are a few who feel the problem is less in white ball cricket. Milind, however, differs. “It matters in white ball as well since we try for reverse swing. It all depends on the conditions and if the wickets are well-maintained then the ball (white) can be maintained. But if the wicket is not good, one side of the ball gets crushed quickly. The batsman can hit the bowler easily with no swing on the ball.”

He is also against the use of balls that are heavier on one side, as suggested by Shane Warne. “That is not practical as it changes the whole dimension for bowlers – both fast bowlers and spinners. The balance of the ball goes for a toss. Since we are used to bowling with certain weight of the ball and suddenly if we change it everything changes and the training has to start from scratch. You have to release the ball differently,” said the southpaw.

Bowler M Ravi Kiran too is opposed to the ban on saliva or sweat. “It will be difficult for the bowlers. If the ICC comes up with a rule, then we can’t do anything. When we play in places like Himachal Pradesh we don’t sweat a lot and what to do in those cold conditions to shine will be a question. The only option is saliva. We can’t use external material.” Ravi Kiran is also not in favour of using weighted balls. “That is not possible. I don’t think in places like England or Australia, they will agree to use such weighted balls since they use kookaburra ball which swings in those conditions without even shining because of the overcast conditions.”

“It will be tough in sub-continent conditions. With no swing, the role of the fast bowler will be reduced soon after the ball gets old and the dependence on spinner becomes more,” he adds.

Meanwhile, all-rounder T Ravi Teja has come in support of Warne’s idea. “I think Warne’s suggestion might work. Generally, we practise reverse swing using tape on one side of the ball.

If that rule (ban on saliva) comes in, it is going to be very tough for bowlers especially if we play in India. Without shine, the bowler will lose wicket-taking options.

“There will be more role for spinners than fast bowlers once the ball gets old. We can take wickets in foreign conditions with short-pitched deliveries and also from short of good length as they have good bounce on the wicket. But in India as there is very less bounce, it’s like playing on a flat wicket where the ball comes straight. So, the variations come into play like slower ones, cutters or the knuckle balls. Or they should test all players for Covid-19 and let the game resume without changing the rules,” he adds.

