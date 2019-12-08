Hyderabad: ‘Panache’ to help medicos in learning

By | Published: 10:32 pm

Hyderabad: Panache, an initiative aimed at supporting next generation doctors in medical education, was launched by Procter and Gamble Health Limited.

Intended to supplement their core medical curriculum, the Panache platform will assist students in honing crucial skills for holistic patient care including medico–legal aspects, ethics, role of technology, emotional intelligence, decision making, good communication, teamwork, problem solving and leadership among others.

Young doctors from more than 250 medical colleges across 130 cities will go through two rounds of online quiz assessments culminating in a live quiz for the final round at the APICON 2020.

All participating students will have access to tutorials and learning resources on www.panacheindia.org, as well as workshops conducted by leading experts on medico-legal guidelines, and patient-doctor interaction. The top three winners will be offered a scholarship for further education by P& G Health, a press release said.

