Hyderabad: Panelists discuss agriculture practices

By | Published: 12:47 am

Hyderabad: Agriculture practices adopted by various countries will help increase farmers income in India, opined the representatives of Telangana State Cooperative Apex Bank Ltd (TSCAB) and Network for the Development of Agricultural Cooperatives (NEDAC) during an executive meeting held at Bangkok.

TSCAB chairman Konduru Ravinder Rao and TSCAB Managing Director Nethi Muralidhar were among the invitees present at the meeting from 21 Asia Pacific countries to the meeting. The members opined that the present tour would help the development of co-operative societies and agriculture sectors.

With a view to provide food and secure livelihood to 150 million rural people, United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (UNFAO) set up the NEDAC in 1991 with the union of co-operative societies in 21 countries. Sundeep Kumar Naik is the present chairman of NEDAC.

Among other dignitaries present during the meeting were the Director General of FAO, Agriculture Secretary of Thailand, APRACA Director General, representatives of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, China, Philippines were present.