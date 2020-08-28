Hyderabad: Panic in Narsingi after ex-Army man fires in the air

The incident occurred when the man, identified as Naga Mallesh, objected to a group of youngsters partying during the immersion.

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed in Narsingi after a retired Indian Army personnel opened fire in the air allegedly to threaten and scare away a group of youngsters who were partying during Ganesh idol immersion at an apartment at Hydershakote village in Narsingi around midnight on Thursday.

The incident occurred when the man, identified as Naga Mallesh, objected to a group of youngsters partying during the immersion.

The people played loud music which disturbed Mallesh who came out and confronted the youngsters.

“At first he tried to sort out the issue through a conversation, but the youngsters picked up an argument. This angered Mallesh who went inside his house, brought his revolver and fired two rounds in the air to scare them away,” police said.

While one bullet went upwards, the other one,

residents said went almost grazing the ear of one of the youngsters.

Alerted by a call from the residents, the Narsingi police reached the spot immediately and took up investigation.

Night patrolling teams detained Naga Mallesh and seized his weapon.

A case under the Indian Arms Act has been registered and the investigation is underway.

Officials said they are enquiring if the weapon has a valid license.

