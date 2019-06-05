Hyderabad: Paramour’s husband stabs man to death

By | Published: 11:46 pm

Hyderabad: A man was stabbed to death, allegedly over an extramarital affair, inside a house at Panchavati Colony in Manikonda late on Tuesday.

B Ramu (28), a labourer from Mahabubnagar, had come to Hyderabad in search of work and was staying in a rented house in Manikonda, working at various construction sites.

According to the Raidurgam police, Ramu was suspected to be in an extramarital affair with Shanthi, wife of Ramesh, another labourer. Ramesh, who recently got to know about the affair, had reportedly warned Ramu. Late on Tuesday, Ramesh, while returning home after work, reportedly saw Ramu and Shanthi together in a room.

“Angered at the sight, Ramesh picked up an argument with Ramu and during the argument, grabbed a knife from the kitchen and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the spot,” Raidurgam Inspector S Ravinder said. He was later nabbed by the Raidurgam police.

Ramu’s body, meanwhile, was handed over to relatives after an autopsy at Osmania General Hospital morgue while Ramesh was produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.