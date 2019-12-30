Hyderabad: Parents, children take part in ‘Kids Run’

By | Published: 7:14 pm

Cheerful yelps of joy and whooping permeated the air in the fourth edition of ‘Hyderabad Kids Run 2019’ which was organised by Hyderabad Runners Society. The run had three categories which witnessed participation by 1,500 children. The event was flagged off by M Vijay Kumar, IPS DCP Traffic Cyberabad.

It also had a cultural programme which was performed by students from various organisations. The categories included 4 km, 2 km and 1 km to promote an active lifestyle and family bonding in a fun and engaging manner for the children. The 1 km run had mothers carrying their infants below 24 months in sling bags, while the 2 km chill run had parents pushing their children aged between 4 to 8 in prams or walk with them. The fantastic 4 km run witnessed participation by children between 8 to 12 years.

The event was to help kids inculcate an active lifestyle from a very young age and also a chance for the parents to participate along with kids. The Hyderabad Runners group currently has over 6,000 members and ishas dedicated its endeavour to inculcate community running culture in the city.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter