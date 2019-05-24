Hyderabad: Parents killed, children injured in mishap

By | Published: 3:40 pm

Hyderabad: A man and his wife were killed while their children were injured when the car they were traveling in went out of control and rammed the iron railing of a bridge in Shamirpet here late on Thursday.

The victims were identified as B. Narender (46) and his wife B.Nagarani (42). The injured children were Vinay (26) and Deepika (24). The family hailed from Kukatpally and was returning after attending a wedding at Choutuppal in the car driven by Narender when the mishap occurred.

“When they reached the Shamirpet toll gate exit, Narender is suspected to have been driving on a speed and he lost control of the wheel. He went on to ram the iron railing installed for safety at the bridge,” police said.

All the four suffered grievous injuries and were shifted to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared the couple dead. Deepika and Vinay are undergoing treatment. Their condition is said to be critical. The Shamirpet police is investigating the case.

