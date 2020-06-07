Hyderabad: Parents say no to schools reopening

By | Published: 12:15 am

Hyderabad: Fear and uncertainty, fuelled by the unyielding Covid-19 pandemic, is mounting among parents of schoolchildren as ambiguity continues over whether schools will reopen physically before the virus is reined in completely.

Most of them are worried about the safety of their wards, with many not sure about whether precautionary measures such as face masks, hand sanitisers and physical distancing will be ensured and whether these will be enough to keep their children safe from the coronavirus.

Several concerned parents say they are waiting for some proper protocols to be put in place before children start to troop into schools. “The education officials should come up with various options such as alternate day classes or staggered hours with shift system,” says Radha Rao, a parent from Nizampet.

More worried are the parents of children who are in pre-primary and primary classes. “Can teachers and staff at the school ensure that the tiny tots do not mingle and stay safe,” argues Amit Kumar, a parent from West Marredpally.

In fact, a majority of parents, who were part of a survey conducted by the Hyderabad Schools Parents Association, want schools to reopen physically only after a cure or vaccine is found for the virus. The survey, which had 1,139 parents as respondents from across the State, had 82.26 percent of them, 937 to be precise, demanding that schools physically reopen only when some cure or vaccine is available for Covid-19.

Around 20 percent of the parents were for reopening of schools as per the State government’s orders while a mere 3.5 percent voted for reopening of schools once the lockdown was lifted.

Online classes, which have become a new normal among schools and students, evoked a mixed reaction from the parents. The response ranged from good, not up to the mark, adjusting, difficult, under parent’s guidance and not yet started.

Responding to the survey, a parent said the children’s life could not be risked.

“So, till there is some vaccine, it’s better not to start schools. For digital classes, we are unable to arrange laptops and adequate number of smartphones. So we need the government’s help for free classes through DD channels,” the parent said.

Meanwhile, 60.4 percent parents responded that their ward’s school was not complying with the government order on not to hike the fee for the academic year 2020-21. Nearly 49 percent parents said their ward’s school had increased the fee compared to last year and 59 percent parents said schools were charging fee under various categories including tuition, transportation, food, annual fee, library, activity and term fee.

The State government had recently issued orders directing all private un-aided recognised schools in the State, including the ones affiliated to the State Board, CBSE, ICSE and other international boards not to increase any kind of fee during 2020-21 apart from instructing them to charge only a tuition fee on a monthly basis.

