Virus Scare: Hyderabad parents want schools to declare holidays

Hyderabad: Amid the coronavirus scare and reporting of a COVID-19 positive case in Secunderabad area, some of the worried parents urged the government to close the schools located in the area for some days. However, the Education Department officials ruled out any such need and said it would create unnecessary panic.

“It is better the government steps in and closes schools for some days,” said Ashish N, a parent. Echoing the view, Hyderabad Schools Parents’ Association joint secretary Venkata Sainath said, “The association is planning to submit a letter to the government requesting closure of schools for a few days.”

As a precautionary measure, a few schools located in Mahendra Hills, Secunderabad, reportedly declared holidays.

Meanwhile, the government and private school managements have started creating awareness among students on the virus and precautionary measures.

“We are asking students not to attend the school if they have a cough or fever. More ever, we have conducted awareness programmes for students and parents on the precautionary measures to be taken,” said Sreenivas Reddy, president, Telangana Recognised School Managements Association.

All the government run residential and day-schools too have taken preventive measures. “We conducted a workshop for nurses of all the residential schools and detailed them about the coronavirus symptoms and preventive measures to be taken up. We also instructed the school managements to take precautionary measures,” said an official of Telangana Minorities Residential Institutions Society.

Meanwhile, the decision of a few private school managements to shut down schools in Mahendra Hills area did not go down well with the District Education Department. A senior official said the department had not instructed schools to close.

“I don’t understand why they have closed the schools. This creates panic among students and parents as well. The schools will be asked to re-open. Already we have given instructions on precautionary measures that have to be taken up to prevent the disease,” the official said.

