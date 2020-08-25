Hyderabad: Park at IS Sadan inaugurated

By | Published: 12:04 am

Hyderabad: GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan inaugurated Mohan Nagar Colony Park at IS Sadan division here on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was keen on improving greenery in the State’s Capital and the GHMC was making all-out efforts to increase the green cover by adding more parks and taking-up mass tree plantations.

Accordingly, the GHMC is developing 320 parks and 50 theme parks, besides developing 120 junctions in the city. As part of this initiative, the GHMC developed Mohan Nagar park, IS Sadan with a cost of Rs 1.40 crore for the construction of a compound wall and providing other facilities, including children play area, open gym, walking track, medicinal and aromatic plants.

The Mayor urged residents to take the responsibility of protecting and maintaining the park. He also instructed the GHMC officials to provide toilets in the park. On water-logging, the Mayor said that if all residents give their consent, the GHMC is ready to take nala widening works.

