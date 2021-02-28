Hyderabad: Passengers injured after their car hits road median at Chaderghat

The Chaderghat police are analyzing the footage of the surveillance cameras installed on the stretch.

Hyderabad: Passengers of a car are suspected to have sustained injuries when the car they were traveling rammed into a road divider at Chaderghat early on Sunday.

According to the police, the car was going from Chaderghat towards Dilsukhnagar around 5.30 a.m when the driver who was driving at high speed lost control and rammed into the road median.

Immediately the occupants rushed out of the vehicle and escaped from the place before the police reached the spot.

The Chaderghat police are analyzing the footage of the surveillance cameras installed on the stretch.

Traffic flow was affected on the road. Later the traffic police teams with help of crane shifted the car.

A case is booked and efforts on to identify the driver and owner of the vehicle.

