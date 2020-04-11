Hyderabad: Pastor, 12 others held for illegal congregation during lockdown

By | Published: 11:45 am

Hyderabad: The Bachupally police on Friday night booked 13 persons including a pastor for allegedly conducting a prayer meeting at a house in Nizampet.

The incident came to light after local residents informed police about the congregation of about 20 members gathering at the house.

The police patrolling party reached the spot and found persons violating lockdown rules and flouting the social distancing advisory. The police videographed the congregation and captured pictures of them apart from identifying the persons.

The police immediately took 13 members into custody and registered a case under IPC sections 269, 270, 271, 336 and 188 and sections of the Epidemic Act and Disaster Management Act.

“Despite the lockdown, these persons gathered for a congregation. Since it is against the rules, we have registered a case and taken up investigation,“ said P.Jagdeeshwar, Inspector, Bachupally.

