Hyderabad: Patient at Care Hospitals tests positive for Covid

By | Published: 11:11 pm

Hyderabad: A 30-year-old male patient from Hyderabad, who is admitted to Care Hospital, Banjara Hills, has tested positive for Covid-19 disease on Thursday.

On Monday, the patient visited hospital’s pulmonology wing with discomfort in chest which is not the typical symptom of Covid-19 disease. Doctors, however, informed the patient that he could be a strong Covid-19 suspect and advised for a CT scan.

The patient decided to undergo CT scan at another healthcare facility but came back to the hospital on Wednesday to undergo the scan, hospital officials said. After review of the scan, the patient was admitted to the hospital’s isolation ward and doctor’s collected his swab samples and sent them for coronavirus confirmation to the Gandhi Hospital laboratory.

On Thursday, the patient, who is covered under private health insurance, has tested positive and also willing to be shifted to Gandhi Hospital.

Before reaching Care Hospital and receiving proper diagnosis, the youngster visited four different hospitals in Hyderabad, hospital officials said.

