Hyderabad: PD Act against members of Imran Gang

Published: 6:29 pm

Hyderabad: Six members of Imran gang, who had allegedly attacked several persons and damaged properties in Nawab Sahab Kunta and Kalapather in May, were detained under the PD Act by the city police.

The gang members Mohd Ibrahim(12 cases), Mohammed Majeeduddin alias Shimlan(14 cases), Mohd Khader(10 cases), Imran Ahmed (9 cases), Ghulam Mustafa (8 cases) and Mohd Younus Hussain (8 cases) had damaged public property and attacked passersby on May 1. The gang was angry after the police arrested one of their associates for his alleged involvement in a case of arson in April. Following the incident, the police had booked six cases and arrested the gang members for attempt to murder, arson and rioting.

City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar invoked PD Act against six of the gang members. “The antisocial elements were creating fear and panic among the public apart from disturbing peace, tranquillity and social harmony in the society,” he said. The orders were served on them at Central Prison Chanchalguda, where the accused persons were lodged since May after their arrest.

