Hyderabad: PD act invoked against two teachers for harassing student

By | Published: 11:34 pm

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police have decided to invoke Preventive Detention (PD) Act against two government teachers for harassing a student by sending obscene messages online.

When the class IX student asked a few doubts about the subject, the teachers Srikanth and Surender from Shabad in Ranga Reddy district sent obscene messages to her while conducting online classes.

With the assistance of her family members, the girl brought the matter to the notice of the police. The police, in turn, booked a case against the teachers and arrested them a few days ago. The two teachers were presently under judicial remand.

