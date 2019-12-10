Hyderabad: Pelle clinic for your skin & hair needs

By | Published: 5:50 pm

To help men and women to look their best, PELLE Skin & Hair Clinics brings to Hyderabad the latest advancements in the world of skin and haircare. It combines the medical expertise of doctors with the sensibilities of aestheticians to ensure a flawless appearance.

PELLE Skin & Hair Clinics inaugurated in the presence of T Harish Rao, Minister for Finance, Etela Rajender, Minister for Medical & Health and Family Welfare, G Jagadish Reddy, Minister for Energy, and P Jayachandra Reddy, chairman, Rajapushpa Group.

‘Pelle’, which means ‘skin’ in Italian, has a team of well-qualified dermatologists and trichologists to offer authentic, reliable advice and guidance to clients on their skin and hair problems. The consultation includes a detailed study of lifestyle and work habits before the personalised treatment is decided upon, to ensure the best possible results. The state-of-the-art machines, sourced from leading manufacturers across the world, are operated by well-trained technicians to ensure total safety during the procedure.

PELLE is the brainchild of Dr P Suprith Reddy, son of Jayachandra Reddy and member of the prestigious American Academy of Aesthetic Medicine (AAAM), USA. “I envisioned PELLE to set the new standards in aesthetics and skincare, for clients to discover how science and technology can transform their appearance and life,” says Dr Suprith.

PELLE’s range of treatments includes Laser Hair Reduction, Pigmentation, Acne & Scar Treatment, PRP Hair Rejuvenation, PRP Skin Rejuvenation, Anti-Aging, Hair Transplant, Tattoo Removal, Stretch Mark Treatment, Keloids Scar Treatment, Wart& Skin Tag Removal.

