Hyderabad: People donate money to constable’s kin

Hyderabad: Local persons from Kulsumpura are coming forward and donating money to the family of police constable Dayakar Reddy who died of Covid-19 last week. On Wednesday, Amar Singh, who contested in 2019 MLA elections handed over a cheque of Rs 1,01,000 to P Shanker, Station House Officer, Kulsumpura. The amount will be handed over to Reddy’s family. On Tuesday, Lakhan Singh, a local resident, handed over a cheque of Rs 51,000 to the SHO.

