Hyderabad: People flock to Rashtrapati Nilayam post winter sojourn

By | Published: 12:54 am

Hyderabad: The Rashtrapati Nilayam, Bolarum, Secunderabad, which hosted President Ram Nath Kovind till December 28 as part of winter sojourn, is now open for general public from till January 17. On Sunday, large number of people in and around Bolarum, Bowenpally, Alwal, Sainikpuri, ECIL, Malkajgiri and Safilguda visited the famous gardens of Rashtrapati Nilayam. Spread over 76 acres of land, the charming building is a structural marvel and is considered by all as a must-visit when the campus is thrown open after the President’s winter sojourn concludes.

It is customary that the RP Nilayam is kept open for general public soon after the departure of the President. The Rashtrapati Nilayam includes landscaped gardens, herbal gardens, Nakshtra Vatika, seasonal flowering plants and display of potted plants around the main building.

It also has a ‘Jai Hind Ramp’ with cascading water and fruit gardens of mango, sapota, pomegranate, guava, amla, coconut and cheeku trees. The herbal garden has 116 species of medicinal and aromatic plants like Sarpgandha, Kalabandha, Citronella, Lemon grass, Khus, Geranium, Coriander, Sandalwood, Tuber rose, Jasmine, Kalmegh, Tulsi in an area of roughly about 7000 square metres.

The Nakshatra Vatika includes 48 trees representing 9 Navagrahas, 12 Rashis, 27 Nakshatras or stars. Besides, there are well known trees including Peepal, Banana and Bilva, located at different locations.

The authorities have urged visitors to be disciplined and not cause any damage to the plantations or cross the barricades leading to the restricted areas. There are food and snack stalls inside the establishment and visitors are not allowed to bring their own eatables inside the campus.

