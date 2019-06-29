Hyderabad: Peoples Media Factory signs up Bravo for short film

By | Published: 12:55 am

Hyderabad: As part of the Corporate Social Responsibility, Peoples Media Factory, a filmmaking company, has signed up with West Indian cricketer Dwayne Bravo to make a social awareness short film.

This film will be shot in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, and in Trinidad and Tobago in West Indies. The shooting will kick-start in Coimbatore from Sunday, said TG Vishwaprasad, producer, Peoples Media Factory.

The project has been finalised in the presence of TG Vishwa Prasad and co-producer Vivek Kuchibhotla and Dwayne Bravo here on Saturday, according to a press release.

“We are delighted to share the news of signing up with Dwayne Bravo to make a social awareness short film. This forms a part of our CSR project,” he said.

