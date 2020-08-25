Hyderabad Pharma City to be zero-pollution project: KTR

By | Published: 7:50 pm

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao on Tuesday asserted that the much-awaited Hyderabad Pharma City will be developed with zero-liquid discharge units along with a centralised treatment facility for waste material generated by the pharma units. The Hyderabad Pharma City will be set up in a “Live, Work, and Learn” model where the employees can reside on the same campus.

Reviewing the works of Hyderabad Pharma City here, Rama Rao instructed the officials to ensure that the project remains pollution-free, in strict adherence to international standards. He suggested that the master plan for the project should be developed on par with the pharma clusters developed in foreign nations. He pointed out that the wind-flow study had already been conducted before preparing the master plan to restrict pollution. “With centralised treatment facility, the pharma companies on the campus will be restricted from discharging excess waste,” he said.

Officials have informed that the works at the Pharma City were being taken up at a brisk pace, with several companies evincing interest to establish their units.

The Minister instructed the officials to start skill training centres to train the local youth who will be given top priority during the recruitment by the companies in the Hyderabad Pharma City. The State government has already commenced efforts to ensure priority for local youth during recruitments in the industries being established in the State and is offering additional incentives in this regard.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and HoDs of Finance, Industries, and Municipal Administration and Urban Development departments participated in the meeting.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .