Hyderabad: Pharma cos assured of hassle-free supply of raw material

Hyderabad: To sort out the issues related to round-the-clock manufacturing and supply of raw material, a coordination meeting between representatives of about 200 pharma companies and the Rachakonda Police was held here on Thursday.

The meeting at Shubham Convention in Nagole was attended by Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat, Rangareddy District Joint Collector, Harish, and other stakeholders.

Bhagwat said the police and other departments concerned were always available to facilitate the pharmaceutical companies to run their businesses without interruption.

“We will make sure that citizens do not face shortage of medicine during the lockdown period due to the coronavirus pandemic,” he said.

He and other officials assured to sort out the issues raised by pharmaceutical companies for hassle-free supply of raw material, the control on its prices and transportation of employees from their residence to the companies.

