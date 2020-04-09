Hyderabad: Pharma cos assured of hassle-free supply of raw material

The meeting at Shubham Convention in Nagole was attended by Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat, Rangareddy District Joint Collector, Harish, and other stakeholders.

By Author  |  Published: 9th Apr 2020  11:04 pm
raw material for pharma companies
Coordination meeting conducted with 200 pharma companies.

Hyderabad: To sort out the issues related to round-the-clock manufacturing and supply of raw material, a coordination meeting between representatives of about 200 pharma companies and the Rachakonda Police was held here on Thursday.

Bhagwat said the police and other departments concerned were always available to facilitate the pharmaceutical companies to run their businesses without interruption.

“We will make sure that citizens do not face shortage of medicine during the lockdown period due to the coronavirus pandemic,” he said.


He and other officials assured to sort out the issues raised by pharmaceutical companies for hassle-free supply of raw material, the control on its prices and transportation of employees from their residence to the companies.

