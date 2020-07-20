Hyderabad: Phone theft suspect sets self on fire in police station

By | Published: 11:51 pm

Hyderabad: A mobile phone theft suspect allegedly set himself ablaze in the Chandrayangutta police station on Monday evening, reportedly due to the harassment of the police. The condition of the man is stated to be critical.

Shabbir Ali, 25, a resident of Ghazimillat colony, was brought to the police station around 9 pm in connection with a mobile phone theft case.

“The man was later asked to go home and come on Tuesday for further enquiry. However, after leaving the police station, Shabbir came back holding a bottle of fuel in his hand and set himself ablaze,” said Rudra Bhaskar, SHO, Chandrayangutta.

Two policemen of Chandrayangutta police station including K N Prasad Varma Additional Inspector Chandrayangutta rushed to him and put out the fire. The injured person was immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Police sources said that Shabbir after leaving the police station went to a nearby fuel station and purchased fuel in a bottle. Later, he rushed inside the police station and hurled abuses at the crime team officials alleging they were foisting false cases against him, before setting himself ablaze.

The police said Shabbir Ali was previously arrested in several property offences and convicted by the court in at least four cases. Higher officers are conducting an enquiry into the incident.

