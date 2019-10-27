Hyderabad: Pigeon project to be more scientific

By | Published: 12:06 am

Hyderabad: The GHMC has decided to adopt a more scientific approach to its pigeon project aimed at removal of the large flocks of Blue Rock Pigeons plaguing the recently renovated MJ Market. A second round of catching of these birds at this location is expected to take place this coming Tuesday, and this time, the GHMC plans to band some of the birds caught before releasing them away from the city.

“We want to see if any of them come back here and the bands will help in this process of identification,” Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s veterinary deputy director JD Wilson told Telangana Today. Pigeons are generally considered as having a great homing sense, something that was used to great effect in the past for sending messages tied to their legs, both in times of peace and war. Pigeon racing is still a popular sport in some parts of the world where the birds are taken away from their cages and released at great distances and their owners wait for them to return to their roosts.

Wilson also clarified that the pigeons caught and released on Friday were not taken to the Amrabad or Srisailam forests but were released after taking them some distance away from the city. Forest Department officials also confirmed that no permissions were sought by the GHMC to release the birds in any forest area.

The GHMC officials are also expected to consult with agricultural ornithology professor Dr V Vasudeva Rao, who has studied the Blue Rock Pigeons for a long time in a bid to tackle the menace of these birds forming large flocks in different parts of the city and emerging as serious health threats to people because of their droppings.

On Friday, 500 of these pigeons were caught and taken away from MJ Market. Wilson said he visited the area on Saturday morning and the difference in the number of birds that could be seen was clear after Friday’s operation.

