Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Sunday said citizens can hand over complaints in written format with address and contact numbers to the mobile patrol car staff for getting a case registered. In a statement, the Commissioner said for registration of the First Information Report (FIR), people need not come to the police station. A new initiative in this regard will be launched this year, he added.
Hyderabad: Plaints now can hand over to patrol staff
By | Published: 6th Jan 2020 12:39 am