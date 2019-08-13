Hyderabad: Plan to complete Ganesh immersion before dawn

By | Published: 12:29 am

Hyderabad: Efforts would be made this year to complete the Ganesh idol immersion in the city by the night itself.

Mayor Bonthu Rammohan has asked the officials of different departments to make elaborate arrangements for the ensuing Ganesh festivities and procession for immersion of idols.

During a meeting held here on Tuesday, Mayor sought better arrangements than last year by overcoming any shortfalls, if any. “Immersion of Idols should be completed before dawn as was done during last 2 to 3 years,” he said.

GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore directed officials to look after road repair works and asked the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited officials to focus on the stretches where Metro works were being executed and to remove construction materials along JBS- Secunderabad route.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar suggested removal of hoardings, cement barricades and stressed for strong barricading, sufficient cranes at Necklace Road and on Tank Bund. There should be mechanics and spare parts made available at the site during the immersion procession, he said.

“There should be 80 watch towers and mobile toilets etc,” Anjani Kumar said.

HMWS&SB would be arranging 32 lakhs water sachets at various water camps, two lakhs more than last year. These apart, preventive measures to avoid overflow of drainage were being taken up and super sucker machines were being deployed to attend any emergency work.

