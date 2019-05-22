Hyderabad: Plans for security cover for teaching hospitals

By | Published: 8:52 pm

Hyderabad: The health authorities have invited protesting resident doctors of Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) for talks on Friday. The resident doctors, who are demanding a lasting solution to frequent attacks on health care workers by relatives and friends of patients, said that senior health officials are positive towards the proposal to provide SPF personnel at vital medical departments like emergencies and operation theatres.

“There is a dire need to provide trained SPF personnel at casualty and operation theatres in all the teaching hospitals in the State. Usually, these are medical departments where attacks on doctors take place,” said Dr. G Srinivas, senior member of Resident Welfare Association of NIMS.

To begin with, the health authorities are likely to provide special security cover at a few top teaching hospitals including Osmania General Hospital, Gandhi Hospital, Niloufer Hospital, NIMS and MGM Government Hospital in Warangal. Medicos and resident doctors have argued that presence of SPF will act as a deterrent against incidents of attacks on health care workers in State-run hospitals.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.