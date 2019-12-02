Hyderabad: Play area free of gadgets at Sim & Sam

By | Published: 7:31 pm

Parents can heave a sigh of relief as kids have another hotspot to play at in Necklace Road. The third branch of Sim & Sam, a recreational theme play and game chain, was inaugurated by children recently. The new 6,500 sqft branch is a circus-themed play area and is a new concept in the city which is winning hearts of parents who want their children to be stay away from gadgets.

Sumit Ahuja, MD, Sim and Sam’s (Party & Playtown) elaborated the concept and said that the space is a 100 per cent gadget-free play zone. He said that the new branch encompasses trampolines, sticky wall, Tarzan swings, Donut slides, toddler area, Coconut merry go round-climbing tower, monkey bridge and spiral slides besides a circus-themed party hall.

He further said that Climb the Joker, Zipping Fast Circus Slide, Rolling Chairs, Brain Teasing Wall Games were also part of it. Apart from the branch at Kompally, there is a second play area themed around Ninjas in Uppal. Sim & Sam would be open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

“Our mission is to bring up a generation which is physically fit with healthier and stronger bodies to take on the challenges of life later. Our play area provides all the infrastructure and equipment to facilitate such body actions and functions,” said Sumit Ahuja. The price for a one-hour package is Rs 400 and Rs 500 for 2 hours.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter