Hyderabad: Plogging run for plastic-free campus

By | Published: 5:54 pm

An effort to spread awareness in society against plastic waste was initiated. In line with the same, on the Armed Forces Flag Day (December 7), NCC cadets of ZPHS, BHEL, have conducted ‘Plogging Run’, a part of Swachh Pakhwada programme.

A special day for plogging wherein cadets of the school picked up litter while jogging in the campus. The NCC cadets collected plastic waste bottles, plastic covers, litter on the other side of township roads.

The work done by cadets was appreciated by the residents, some senior citizens and a NRI stopped their vehicles and appreciated the cadets for social work. The young cadets collected 60 kgs of plastic waste and have taken oath that they will not throw any litter on the roads.

They also said that they will share public awareness on how plastic waste should be thrown in the dustbins only.The programme was organised by the NCC officer ZPHS BHEL A Dhamodhar and Laxmi, chairperson of the school management committee.

Staff members Shankar Babu, Ambadas and teachers also participated in the event. The entire campus was made plastic-free thanks to efforts of the enthusiastic and environmentally-aware cadets.

