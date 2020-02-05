Hyderabad: Pochampalli handlooms stall at Kacheguda

By | Published: 12:30 am

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) has adopted a unique idea. It is letting out space in Kacheguda railway station to set up stalls of renowned Hyderabad Pearls, Charminar bangles and Pochampalli handlooms. The move is aimed at providing rail passengers an opportunity to shop products that are ethnic and unique to the local culture.

The stalls are available on platform no 1 of Kacheguda station. ‘Hyderabad Pearls and Charminar Bangles’ stores were set up at Kacheguda station in the area of 112 square feet. This stall is receiving good response from rail passengers, especially from women, according to a press release.

Another stall setup at Kacheguda station is ‘Pochampally Handlooms’. Iconic and unique design Pochampally sarees, dress materials, bed sheets, handkerchiefs (Teli rumals) and other handloom products are sold in the stall. According to SCR, passengers alighting at Kacheguda have shown good response to the stall because the famous handloom sarees are readily made available to meet their shopping needs without wasting much of their time and money.

The stalls at Kacheguda are proving to be handy for passengers who can now browse through the products during their free time. Moreover, they have also added to the beauty and overall feel of the station by reflecting rich heritage and local culture, the release said.

Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, SCR appreciated the efforts of Hyderabad Division for adopting innovative ideas which will serve the passengers in a better way apart from generation of non-fare revenue. He said that rail users can utilise this opportunity and save their shopping time and advised railway officials to adopt such innovative schemes for increasing the revenue from non-conventional sources by utilising the available space in railway premises in the best way.

